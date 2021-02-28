WAYNESBORO, TN — Margie Nell Dixon Blalock, 65, died Tuesday, February 23, 2021. Visitation will be held Monday, at 2 p.m., at Shackelford Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 3 p.m., at the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Shields Cemetery. She worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant.

