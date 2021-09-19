RUSSELLVILLE — Margie A. Hill, 75, died Friday, September 17, 2021. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 22, 2021, from 2-3 p.m., at Spry Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will follow at 3:30 p.m., at Knights of Pythias Cemetery (Family Only).Burial will follow in the cemetery.

