FLORENCE — Margie L. Watkins Willett, 93, of Florence, passed away July 31, 2019 at her residence. She was a member of the Salem Church of Christ and Petersville Church of Christ.
Visitation will be today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Saturday August 03, 2019 beginning at 1 p.m. at Salem Church of Christ. Burial will follow in Wesley Chapel UMC Cemetery.
Mrs. Willett was born January 22, 1926 to Charles D. Watkins and Annie Lou Thompson Watkins in St.Joseph, TN. Mrs. Willett worked as a sales associate for JC Penney for 33 years.
Mrs. Willett was preceded in death by her husband, Clarance Willett; her parents, Charlie and Annie Lou Watkins; brothers, Tom Watkins, Neil Watkins and Sonny Watkins; sister, Virginia Marks; and greatgrandson, Kirkland Stults.
She is survived by her son, Morris Willett (Diane) of Florence; granddaughters, Abby Stults of Florence and Katie Farr (David) of Pulaski, TN; great-grandchildren, Lukas Stults, Kerry Newcomb, Martha Newcomb, all of Florence, and Dovie Farr of Pulaski, TN.
Pallbearers will be family.
The family would like to thank Dr. David Brown; Kristy and Brittney from Kindred Care Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Camp Maywood in Hamilton, AL or St. Jude.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
