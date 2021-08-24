MUSCLE SHOALS — Margie Lee Smith age 87, of Muscle Shoals passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021. Visitation will be today, August 24, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 pm at Colbert Memorial Chapel with service to follow at 12:00 p.m. Officiating will be Troy Fisher. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. She was a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Smith, Jr.; parents, Lanford DeVaney and Vera Aycock DeVaney; sisters, Bobbie Nell Brown, Joyce Herston, and Mattie Green; brothers, James DeVaney and Raymond DeVaney.
She is survived by her sons, Steve Smith (Georgia) and Benny Smith (Paula); daughters, Rita Beard (Tommy) and Debra McNatt (Tim); brother, Gary DeVaney; sisters, Faye Gargis and Norma DeVaney; 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
