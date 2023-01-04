LEOMA, TENNESSEE

Margie Patricia “Pat” Giles, 73, died December 19, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in New Salem Cemetery.

