COLLINWOOD, TENNESSEE — Margie Pauline Daniel, Collinwood, TN was born September 16, 1925 in Wayne County, TN, the daughter of the late Rev.John William Henry and Madgie Lee Russ Daniel. She married the late Ted Kenneth Daniel, Sr., June 29, 1941. Mrs. Daniel, a retired factory worker, was a member of Eastern Star and Collinwood Freewill Baptist Church, Collinwood, Tennessee. She departed this life, Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at her home at the age of 94 years, one month.
Survivors, son, Ted Kenneth Daniel, Jr., wife, Ann, Collinwood, TN; daughters, Elaine Bell, husband, David, Hohenwald, TN and Kathy Smith Bragwell, husband, Jimmy, Phyllis Montgomery, husband, Jarry, Connie Daniel and Dolores Kearley, husband, Gene all of Florence, AL; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Nigle Eugene Daniel, Waynesboro, TN, Johnny Russ Daniel, Collinwood, TN; sisters, Gearldine Daniel, Lenice Ryan and Edna Ruth Luker, all of Collinwood, TN, and Joyce Cobb, Pensacola, FL; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Daniel was preceded in death by great-grandson, Matthew Montgomery; son-in-law, Paul H. Smith; brothers, Fred, C.A., Floyd (Neal), Donald, Jimmy and Coleman Daniel; sister, Marie Bryant and nephews, David Paul Daniel, Jimmy (Tuffy) Daniel, Keith Bryant and Barry Daniel.
Services will be Friday, October 18, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Shackelford Funeral Directors chapel, Collinwood, Tennessee, with Tim Hanback and Roger Creecy officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Gardens, Collinwood, Tennessee, Shackelford Funeral Directors, Wayne County assisting the family. Visitation will be Friday, October 18, 2019 from 11 a.m. to service time at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Anthony Montgomery, Tyler Bell, Kirk Montgomery, Tracy Kearley, Darrell Montgomery, Daniel Smith and Kenny Daniel.
