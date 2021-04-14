TUSCUMBIA — Margie Ruth Richardson, age 81, of Tuscumbia, passed away April 13, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday, April 15, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The funeral will be Friday at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Gerald Pennington officiating. Burial will be in Holland Cemetery in Tuscumbia.
She was preceded in death by her son, Dennis Pounders. Survivors include her son, Daniel Pounders (Shelia); daughter, Margie Ann Thomason (David); grandchildren, Dustin Pounders (Melinda), April Pounders (Brian), Anne Church (Matthew), Daniel Daily (Tabitha), Jason Stephenson, and Amanda Moore (Brandon); numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Ruby Patterson; and special niece, Ethel Winters.
Mrs. Richardson was a member of the Littleville Church of Christ. She was a two time cancer survivor. She was a wonderful woman who loved spending time with her family.
Condolences may be left a wfunerals.com
Commented