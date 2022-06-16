NEW JOHNSONVILLE, TN — Margie V. Wilson, 85 of New Johnsonville, TN, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022 at the Humphreys County Nursing Home in Waverly, TN. She was born March 7, 1937 in Anderson, AL.
Mrs. Wilson was a member of the Primitive Baptist Church in Anderson, AL. She was a loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who adored her family dearly. Mrs. Wilson also enjoyed flowers and gardening.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1 PM Friday, June 17, 2022 at Elkins East
Chapel. Funeral services will follow in the chapel with Brother Tim Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow in Corum Cemetery.
Mrs. Wilson is survived by her son, Wayne McMeans (Kathy) of New Johnsonville, TN; sister, Eloise White of Rogersville; grandchildren, Tara and Stephanie; great-grandchildren, Addy, Suna and Adawehi; nieces, Donna and Heather.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey Dalton Brown and Dessie Mae Corum Brown; husband, Gene Wilson; son, Randy McMeans; brother, Jim Brown.
