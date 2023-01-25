TOWN CREEK — Margret Ann Wright Lane, 85, died January 22, 2023. Visitation will be Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in King Cemetery. She was the widow of Junior Lane.

