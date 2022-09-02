PHIL CAMPBELL — Marguerite Ann Potter, 82, died August 27, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. with the funeral following at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Church in Phil Campbell. Burial will be in East Franklin Cemetery. Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family.

