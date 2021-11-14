LUTTS, TENNESSEE — Marguerite Anne Lambert, 80, died November 12, 2021. Arrangements will be announced at a later time. She was the wife of Cecil F. Lambert. Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.