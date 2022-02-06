FLORENCE —
Marguerite Hines, age 79, of Florence, AL passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at home. She was a native of Lauderdale County, AL, retired Rogers cafeteria worker, and a member of Shiloh Church of Christ. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Shiloh Church of Christ Cemetery. Brian Smith will be officiating. Burial will follow in Shiloh Cemetery.
Survivors are her husband, Clayburn S. Hines Greenhill, AL; son, Brent Hines, Florence, AL; daughter,Lonna K. Hines, Florence, AL; three brothers, Louie Hannah, Johnny Leon Hannah (Dorothy), and Travis Hannah (Linda); one sister, Marvoline Hannah Myrick; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by parents, Hershel and Willie Mae Wilburn Hannah; brother, Edwin Hannah; and sister, Opal Hannah Johns.
