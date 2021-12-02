LUTTS, TN
Marguerite Anne “Peggy” Lambert, age 80, went home to be with the Lord on November 12, 2021, at her residence in Lutts, TN.
Born in Cambridge, Ohio on October 10, 1941, to the late Paul Anthony O’Malley and Gertrude Cazzell O’Malley, Peggy was much loved by family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her brother, John Thomas O’Malley.
She is survived by her husband, Cecil F. “Pete” Lambert; sister, Germaine (James) Wensley; son, Christopher (Stephanie) Lambert; daughter, Leighann (Terry Green) Lambert; grandchildren, Brett (Mallorie) Lambert, Haley Hopkins, Heather (Baylee) Hopkins, Caleb (Mary) Lambert, Kathryne (Kaelan) Bonds, Millay (Chris) Lambert, and Connor Lambert; great-grandchildren, Samson Lambert, Aubrey Shroyer, and Beau Lambert.
Peggy loved her brothers and sisters in Christ and was a member of Central Heights Baptist Church in Florence, AL., and she was an auxiliary member of the Gideons. Her wonderful and caring spirit will not be forgotten and she will be deeply missed.
A Celebration of Life service will be held December 4, 2021, 2 p.m., at Central Heights Baptist Church, 10090 Co. Rd. 15, Florence, AL 35633.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com.
