RUSSELLVILLE — Marguerite Lane Nicholson, age 92, of Russellville passed away Sunday, October 31, 2021.
Ms. Nicholson was a lifelong resident of Franklin County. She was a Christian and a member of Macedonia Baptist Church in Newburg.
She is survived by her children, Judi Lane (Hite) and Doug Nicholson; three grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Ms. Nicholson was preceded in death by her husband, James Nicholson; parents, John and Effie Lane, and 15 siblings.
Visitation will be held Wednesday at Pinkard Funeral Home in Russellville from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. The funeral service will follow immediately in the Chapel at 12 noon. Interment will be in Franklin Memory Gardens. Nephews will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mt. Pleasant Cemetery Fund, 941 Hwy. 87, Russellville, AL 35654.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville assisted the family.
Commented