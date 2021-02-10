FLORENCE — Marguerite Lynn, age 94, resident of El Reposo Nursing Facility in Florence, AL, died Sunday, February 7, 2021. Mrs. Lynn was born in Bessemer, AL, but lived in Decatur, AL, and was a beloved member of Beltline Church of Christ for over 60 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Leah (Van Hoose) and Andrew Shelton Cummings; brother, Shelton Cummings, Jr, and his wife, Edwina; and her adored husband of 76 years, James Hollis Lynn.
She is survived by sons, J. Larry Lynn (Sue) of Florence, AL, Gary S. Lynn (Peggy) of Fairview, NC; grandchildren, Marnie Lynn Tabor (Ken) of Decatur, AL, Christy Lynn Armstrong (Tyler) of Florence, AL, Erin Lynn Hill (Mitch) of Florence, AL, Jennifer Burrell Stimpson (Lee) of Greensboro, NC, Michael Burrell (Jennifer), Travelers Rest, SC, Edward Burrell, Charleston, SC; six great-granddaughters; six great-grandsons; numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Lynn loved her church and her family very much. She once wrote in her journal that her “happiest time in life was when her family was home.”
Now she is home with family members that she has missed for so long.
Visitation for family and friends will be today, 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home followed by a private graveside service.
