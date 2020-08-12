FLORENCE — Marguritte Harris McGaha, 85, of Florence, passed away on August 7, 2020 in Gardendale, Alabama.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, August 15 at Greenview Memorial Park (3657 Old Chisholm Rd., Florence AL 35633) with the Pastor Billy George of First Baptist Church of Cloverdale, officiating. Arrangements are by Greenview Funeral Home.
Marguritte was born in Guntersville to Doyle and Sulia Pankey Harris on September 13, 1934. She finished as valedictorian Marshall County High School in May 1952. She married George Lawrence McGaha on January 17, 1953 in Iuka, Mississippi. Marguritte was a member of Cloverdale First Baptist Church from 1973 to present where she served as organist, pianist, secretary and Sunday school teacher. Prior to 1973 she was a member of the First Baptist Church of Guntersville. She was a devoted Christian, wife, and mother, a huge Alabama football fan and raised three boys, all graduates of the University of Alabama.
Marguritte was preceded in death by George Lawrence McGaha (husband); Larry Joe McGaha (son); Doyle Donald Harris (father); Sulia Pankey Harris (mother); Helen Elizabeth Rocky (sister); Billie Joe Dickerson (sister); Jackie Doyle Harris (brother).
Marguritte is survived by Gary Dave (son) and Cathy McGaha of Gardendale, Jerry Allen (son) and Lisa McGaha of Alpharetta (GA), Donald Jean Godfrey (sister) of Hunstville, Sean Michael McGaha (grandson) of Atlanta, Laura Elizabeth McGaha (granddaughter) of Atlanta, Jason Allen and Jessica Michelle Mucha (granddaughter) of Gardendale, Steven Randolph and Carl Aiden Hall (great-grandsons) of Gardendale, Tyler Joseph and Paxton Chevy Mucha (great-grandsons), and Marguritte Harris (sister-in-law) of San Antonio (TX).
Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, www.stjude.org, in Marguritte’s name.
The family of Marguritte wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the UAB ICU medical staff, Palliative Care Unit, and Five Points Hospice Care.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented