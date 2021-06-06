PUEBLA, MEXICO
Maria Dolores Ramirez Castell, 85, was a native of Puebla, Mexico and a resident of Florence, Alabama. She passed away peacefully at home May 28, 2021 surrounded by her children. She was of a strong Catholic faith. She arrived with her family in 1962, becoming a proud citizen in 1997. She worked various jobs and gained knowledge of the restaurant business. Her hard work and ambition, along with the family, helped fulfill her dream. From 1981-2012 the family successfully operated LaFonda Mexicana. She was a mentor, a confidant, a friend, and a mother-figure to all. Mama “D”, as known to many, was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. Her love of animals helped rescue many in need. She loved her family, and her love of faith kept us united; for this we honor her.
Visitation will be held Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 1:30 - 2:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. A Memorial Mass will begin at 2:30 p.m. with Father Joseph Kuzhichalil and Father John O’Donnell officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be Christopher Richardson, Michael Richardson, Nicholas Castell, Pete Williford, Lee Richardson, Ton Op De Beke, Ellis Swinea, Bob Whitten, and Don Kirk.
Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Jorge Rene Castell; parents, Ignacio and Josefina Ramirez; sisters, Magdalena Ramirez and Virginia Chavarria.
She is survived by her son, Jorge Rene Castell, Jr. (Sondra); daughters, Maria “Mickey” Castell Richardson and Tania Castell Williford (Pete); sister, Celia Heil; and grandchildren, Christopher and Michael Richardson, Nicholas Castell (Lyndsie), and Marisa and Monica Williford.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PAWS or any other rescue organization of your choice.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented