LAWRENCEBURG, TENN.
Maria Isela Roland, 73, died December 3, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Restview Cemetery. She was of the Baptist faith.
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.
Commented