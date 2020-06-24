FLORENCE
Angelamaria “Maria” Wall, age 89, entered into her eternal reward on June 22, 2020. A Rosary will be prayed on June 26, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:00 a.m. at the church, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial with Reverend Roy Runkle officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in St. Florian.
Maria is survived by her husband, William L. Wall; sons, William M. Wall, M.D. (Melanie) and Frank Wall, D.M.D. (Tricia); and granddaughter, Gianna Wall.
Maria was born in Sassinoro, Italy. She came to the United States in her twenties with her family, studied fashion design and worked as a dress designer for Geoffrey Beene. Starting a family, Maria left the fashion industry to be a full time wife and mother. After her children were grown, Maria became interested in gardening and spent countless hours creating a beautiful garden at her home, which she so generously shared with many gardeners in the Shoals area. Her garden was featured in several magazines, including Southern Living and Alabama Gardener. She was given an honorary Master Gardener designation by the Shoals Master Gardeners.
Maria was a devout member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Mitchell Hollingsworth and Hospice of the Shoals for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Joseph School Building Fund, 115 Plum Street, Florence, AL 35630. You may leave condolences at sprywilliams.com.
