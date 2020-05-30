LEOMA, TENNESSEE — Marian Denise Fleming Dryden, 53, died May 28, 2020. Visitation today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Leoma Church of Christ. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with burial in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. She was a member of Leoma Church of Christ. Neal Funeral Home is directing.