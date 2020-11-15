FLORENCE — Marian Jean Armstrong, 90, died November 13, 2020. Due to the current pandemic, the family is having a private graveside service at Florence City Cemetery. She was a member of Highland Baptist Church. Condolences may be left at sprywilliams.com.

