ANDERSON
Marian Miller Drummond, age 73, of Anderson, passed away on July 6, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday July 9th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Spry Williams Funeral Home. Service to follow at 1:00 p.m. with burial in Greenview Memorial Park.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Jessie Miller.
Survivors include her husband, C. “Paul” Drummond; children, Danny Dwayne Wright (Mary), Cedricia Kay Russell, son-in-law, Bobby Russell, Christine Smith (Larry), Laureen Vilchek (Steve); sisters, Sallie Polk, Melainie McCormick; brothers, Calvin Miller (Jane), Phillip Miller (Emily); grandchildren, Bobby Dan Russell (Amber), Jessie Sherrod (Matthew), Natasha Reed (James Allen), Chessa Rogers, Judy Hayes (Cory), John Grifford III, Jacob Paul Dishon (Evonne), Matther Thomas Dishon, Scott Mikel Dishon, Kayla Walden (William); greatgrands, Colton Russell, Jeremiah Anderson, Madeline Sherrod, Jacob Akers, Reed Hayes, Andrew Dishom, Makaylah Dishom, Buluc Dishom, Victoria Dishom, Isabella Walden, William Walden IV, Jovi Dishom and numerous nieces and nephews.
Marian loved to read and play rummy, and watch the birds. She loved her family and her grandkids. She was the best peanut butter fudge maker around, she loved to cook.
In lieu of flowers, make a donation to Camp Blue Bird Decatur, Morgan Hospital P.O. Box 2239 Decatur, Al 35609 and to Alex Warriors http://www.caringbridge.org/visit/denton
