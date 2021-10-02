HAMILTON — Marie Aluia, 80, died September 30, 2021. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Winfield. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with burial in Hamilton Memory Gardens. Marion County Funeral Home assisted the family.

