FAIRFIELD, CALIFORNIA — Marie Anderson Butler, 82, formerly of Florence, died January 29, 2021. Graveside service will be 12 p.m. Saturday at Galilee Cemetery, Florence. Public viewing will be Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence directing.

