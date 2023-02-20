MOULTON — Marie Ashley, 92, passed away Saturday, February 18, 2023. The graveside service will be at noon on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Union Hill Cemetery in Moulton, AL, with Lawrence Funeral Home Directing. Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.

