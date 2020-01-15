FLORENCE — Marie Bohnstedt, 82, passed away Sunday, January 12th with her husband and her daughter by her side.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at First United Methodist Church, Florence from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the church with the Reverend Dale Cohen officiating. Elkins Funeral Home, Florence is assisting the family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Omega Waldrep. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Robert Bohnstedt; daughter, Anna Bohnstedt-Stephens (Scotty); grandsons, Carter Southwood Moore (Shelby), Robert O’Neal Moore (Heather); sisters-in-law, Linda VanSandt and Marjorie Falkner and nieces and nephews, John VanSandt, Sharel Hooper, Audra Taliaferro, Justin Falkner and Jennifer Cabbage.
Marie was born in Courtland, Alabama. She graduated from Hazelwood High School and went on to attend Florence State Teachers College where she earned her degree in English and Secondary Education. She later earned her Master’s Degree in English in 1969.
Marie was employed as an English teacher with the Florence City School system for 15 years. She started her teaching at Appleby Junior High school, Forest Hills, Coffee High School then finished her teaching career at Bradshaw High School. She was an extremely dedicated and caring teacher to all of her students and she still had wonderful stories she would share with us even recently when she might see one of them or hear about them. After her retirement she was tapped to be a member of Alpha Delta Kappa an international organization of women educators dedicated to educational excellence and she remained an active member for many years.
Marie was fortunate enough to retire from teaching to be a full time stay at home mother to her daughter Anna in 1976. She became very active in her daughter’s school activities volunteering for anything that the schools needed parents to help out with. She was always there to encourage, support and participate in anything Anna was interested in and provided her daughter with the foundation for being a mother herself in the years to come. Becoming a grandmother to Carter and Bobby was a joy she couldn’t contain she was also an integral part of lives from the day they were born.
Marie was an avid Bridge player for over 50 years and was a member of several women’s and couples bridge groups. She also had a passion for golf early on that she shared with her husband Bob. She and her husband were very active and did everything together enjoying life to the fullest extent. She was proud to tell people that she and her husband over the years were able to visit many memorable places in 48 states as well as Canada and Mexico. Her story would not be complete without acknowledging the love story that dreams are made of with her husband of 60 years, Bob.
Marie was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Florence, Alabama for over 50 years.
She was a volunteer for many charitable organizations over the years.
The family would like to thank her three guardian angels, Marilyn Brown, Lena Foster and Glenda Ford. We also want to thank the wonderful nurses, staff and volunteers of Kindred Home Hospice who we think define the terms of caring, compassionate and comforting. Thank you also to Dr. Lyman Mitchell for his care for not only her but our entire family for a lifetime.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the First United Methodist Church of Florence.
