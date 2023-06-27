FORD CITY — Marie Borden Vandiver, age 89, of Ford City passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2023. The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, June 28, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Her grandson, Jarrett Vandiver, will officiate. Interment will be in Mt. Pleasant Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

