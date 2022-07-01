CHEROKEE
Marie Collum, age 77, of Cherokee, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday, July 2, at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. The family will have a private service with Brother Steve Williams officiating. Burial will be in Harris Chapel Cemetery.
Marie lived most of her life in Cherokee, AL, and was a member of Mhoontown UMC. She retired from TJ’s as a seamstress and was a homemaker. Marie was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Lelia Sprague; brothers, Charles, Cecil, Jr., and William Sprague; and her sisters, Hazel Sprague, Josephine Kendrick, Betty Gibbs, and Lucy Grissom.
Marie is survived by her husband of 57 years, Jackie Collum; children, Joanna Williams (Frank), Eric Collum (Heather), and Jeremy Collum (Robin); sisters, Ethel Trexler and Becky Austin; and her grandchildren, Kristin Patterson (Adam), Justin Williams, Maegan Hamm (Zac), Haylie Collum, Baylie Collum, Emilee Collum, and Gavin Collum.
Pallbearers will be friends and family.
