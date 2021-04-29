FLORENCE — Marie Cross, 98, died April 25, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Southside Church of Christ in St. Joseph, TN. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with burial in Shiloh Cemetery. She was a member of Southside Church of Christ. Loretto Memorial Chapel will be directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.