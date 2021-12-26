PHIL CAMPBELL — Marie Davis Mays, 90, died December 22, 2021. Visitation will be Monday from 12 to 1 p.m. in the chapel of Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. with burial in Mt. View Baptist Church Cemetery.

