MORELAND COMMUNITY — Marie Florence Horton, 97, died February 22, 2020. Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at New Home Baptist Church with funeral to follow at 2 p.m. Burial is in Moreland Cemetery. Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville, is directing.
Obituary Information
