IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Marie Harp, 81, died March 7, 2021. Visitation is 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. service time Tuesday at Ludlam Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery. Marie loved her grandchildren, great grandchildren and line dancing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.