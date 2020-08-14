LEOMA, TENNESSEE — Marie Haygood Huntley, 93, died August 12, 2020. Graveside service will be today at 11 a.m. at Bethel Cemetery wtih Loretto Memorial Chapel directing. She was a native of Killen.

