MUSCLE SHOALS — Marie Jacobs Owen, 87, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday, October 27, from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Larry Smart officiating. Interment will be in Elmwood Cemetery, Town Creek.
Marie was a member at Muscle Shoals Baptist Church and had previously served as a Sunday School teacher and church secretary. She worked as the school secretary at Sheffield High School for several years and retired in 1993. Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil James Owen; son, William Jeffrey Owen; parents, Will and Helen Jacobs; brother, James W. Jacobs; and sisters, Joyce A. Tidwell and Dianne McGouryk.
Marie, affectionately known as “Reedie”, is survived by her sisters, Laverne Ford and Susan Freeman (Bob); daughter-in-law, Joyce Owen; aunt, Louise Brumley Thompkins; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as a host of extended family and friends. She also leaves behind her beloved dog, Annie, who was her faithful companion for many years.
The family would like to thank Happier at Home and Hospice of North Alabama for providing excellent care for Marie and allowing her to stay at home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Muscle Shoals Baptist Church.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented