FLORENCE — Marie Johnson Cunningham of Florence, age 102, succumbed to the COVID 19 Virus on Wednesday, December 16. She was the widow of James Weakley Cunningham.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, December 20, at the Florence City Cemetery at 2:00 pm, with Rev. Sam Hardie officiating. Because of the Pandemic, there will be no visitation and family only will be present for the service. Services are entrusted to Elkins Funeral Home.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Cordelia and John Will Johnson of Valley, AL and two brothers, John Will Johnson Jr. and Evans Combs Johnson. She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Dee Cunningham Patterson of Florence; three grandchildren, Ben Patterson and wife, Dawn, of Montgomery; Donald Patterson and wife, Mami, of Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Elizabeth Patterson of Florence. She also has four grandchildren, Rutland Patterson of Birmingham, and Parker, Reese and Benjamin Patterson of Montgomery.
Marie was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church of Florence. She served in many capacities there, among which were President of the WSCS (Women’s Society of Christian Service), founder and administrator of the Altar Guild, and Sunday School teacher for the kindergarten children.
She was born in Langdale, Ala. on Nov. 9, 1918 and spent her childhood there. She graduated from a girls’ school in Macon, Ga. and spent her college years at Auburn University, where she met her husband. She was a wife and homemaker all her life and always cheered on the Tigers.
Marie was an accomplished bridge player and spent many happy hours at the bridge table with friends. She was also a world traveler, having visited many countries. She enjoyed being a hostess and frequently had guests for her home-cooked meals. She also devoted a lot of time to helping Weakley as he crafted lovely furniture. She gets part credit for their timeless beauty.
Our sincere gratitude to her dedicated caregivers who served her so lovingly: Selena Daniel, Sandy Volentine, Roxie Wood, Patricia Tate, Marie Gray and Kim Parker.
For those desiring to leave a memorial for her, please consider one of the following: First United Methodist Church of Florence; 415 N. Seminary St.; Florence, AL 35630 or Donald Patterson Scholarship fund c/o UNA Foundation; BOX 5113; Florence, AL 35632.
