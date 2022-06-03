FLORENCE — July 06, 1926 - May 31,2022 — Marie Presley of Florence, went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 31, 2022, at Green Oaks Inn Assisted Living facility.
Graveside services will be today, June 03, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens with Brother Charlie James officiating.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Presley; granddaughter, April Lynn Baddley; parents, Alan Eugene and Maddie Holmes Long.
She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Baker (Warren), Killen, AL; grandson, Harper Baddley III, (Sherry), Southaven, MS; great-granddaughters, Riley Baddley, Southaven, MS, and Dee Baddley, Nashville, TN; sister, Doris Grager Barlett, TN, and special friend, Jimmie Sue Spann.
Marie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great- grandmother and friend to all who knew her. She was a member of Forest Hill Baptist Church.
The family would like to especially thank Green Oaks Inn caregivers and nurses for their loving kindness and care during her last years especially her last few weeks as well as Amedisys Hospice of Florence.
Memorials may be made to Alabama Chapter, Alzheimer’s Association, 1 Metroplex Drive, Birmingham, AL 35209.
Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
