LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Marie Mincey, 95, died August 15, 2019. Visitation will be Monday from 10 a.m. to noon at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at noon in the chapel with burial in Minor Hill Cemetery. She was of the Church of Christ faith.
