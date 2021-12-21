RUSSELLVILLE — Marie Jeanette Nelson, 89, passed Thursday, December 16, 2021. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at First Missionary Baptist Church, Russellville, AL, with burial in Luketown Cemetery. The public viewing will be Tuesday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

