MUSCLE SHOALS — Marie Powell, 92, of Muscle Shoals, AL., went to her heavenly home on Thursday, November 24, 2022.
Visitation will be Sunday, November 27, 2022, from 1:30 p.m.- 2:30 p.m., at Colbert Memorial Chapel, with a service to follow at 2:30 p.m., in the chapel. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Terry Jones will be officiating.
She was a wonderful homemaker and went on to serve the Colbert County School System as a cook for many years until she retired. She was a member of Annapolis Avenue Church of Christ. She and her husband, Manuel, raised their family in the LaGrange Community until they moved to Muscle Shoals in 1998. She loved taking care of her family and grandchildren. She was always there when she was needed. She will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband Manuel Powell; parents, Johnny and Willie Belle Gandy; son, Jackie Powell; son-in-law, Larry Dalrymple; four brothers and one sister.
She is survived by her children, Linda Dalrymple, Gary Powell (Sherron), Terry Powell (Sheila), Ricky Powell (Missy), and Tammy Jones (Terry); and daughter-in-law, Nancy Powell; thirteen grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Greg Lawson, Kevin Dalrymple, Kesley Dalrymple, Derrick Bright, Jamie Brink, Matt Powell, Tyler Powell, Chase Powell, and Chris Jones. Honorary pallbearers will be Ryan Powell and Scott Rehn.
Special thanks to her caregivers, Brenda Laster and Joyce Lovelady, and the staff of Hospice of North Alabama, Matt, Hannah, and Stephanie.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer’s Association and Shoals United Stars Non-profit in honor of Marie’s great grandson, Noah Brink.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com.
