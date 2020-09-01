HILLSBORO — Marie Reeves Harville, 90, died August 30, 2020. A graveside service will be 3 p.m. on Wednesday at Rutherford Cemetery with Lawrence Funeral Home directing. Marie was the wife of the late Lee Roy Harville.

TimesDaily
