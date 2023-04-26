RUSSELLVILLE — Marie Risner Vaughn, 93, died April 24, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. at Knights of Pythias Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you