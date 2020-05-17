TUSCUMBIA — Verda Marie Waddle, age 95, of Tuscumbia, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020. She was born August 25, 1924, to Lou Verda Fortune Finch and Henry Grady Finch of Tishomingo, Mississippi.
Marie was married to her devoted husband, W.V. (Buddy) Waddle, for 66 years. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Tuscumbia and the Robert Hudson Sunday School Class. She was predeceased by her beloved mother, Lou Verda Fortune Finch, and her father, Henry Grady Finch. She was also predeceased by her six brothers and sisters, Talmadge Finch, Cleburn Finch, Jay Finch, Vernon Finch, Mary Lee Gray and Annelle Finch Burns.
Marie will be greatly missed by her two daughters, Kathryn Waddle Tucker (Dr. N. H. Tucker, III) of Jacksonville, FL, and Ann Waddle Hatcher (Franklin Hatcher) of Monticello, FL. She loved her grandchildren, Jennifer Tucker of Austin, TX, Katie Hatcher Buechner (Will) of Thomasville, GA, Holt Tucker, IV (Melissa) of Jacksonville, FL, and Todd Hatcher (Deidre) of Tallahassee, FL. They brought great joy to her over the years. She had two great-grandchildren, Ellie and Hunter Tucker. She is also survived by her extended family and wonderful friends and neighbors.
Her family wants to thank the staff of Southern Pines in Thomasville, GA, for their excellent care through these past years, and also the staff of Morningside of Sheffield, AL, prior to that. They cared for her with respect and compassion through the last eleven years. Special thanks to her wonderful friends and family who lovingly supported her during the difficult times for her. May God bless each and every one of you.
A memorial graveside service at Oakwood Cemetery will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the First United Methodist Church of Tuscumbia.
Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, is directing.
