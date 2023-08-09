FLORENCE — Marilyn Nix Bradford, 62, died August 7, 2023. Visitation will be held on Friday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with a private committal service to follow in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Marilyn was the wife of Glenn Bradford.

