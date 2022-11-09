KILLEN — Marilyn Campbell Dean, age 85, of Killen, Alabama, died unexpectedly on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Her family will receive friends today, November 9, at 1:00 p.m. at Killen Church of Christ for funeral services with Stan Dean officiating.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Beatrice Campbell of Sheffield, Alabama; her husband, William “Bill” Dean of Killen, Alabama; and daughter, Dorian Dean Irby of Decatur, Alabama.
She is survived by her two children, Daphne Dean Stratford (Chuck) of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, and Rob Dean (Kim) of Decatur, Alabama; grandchildren, Stephanie Stratford Cochrane (Matt) of Madison, Alabama, Chase Stratford (Addie) of Muscle Shoals, Alabama; and great-grandsons, Roland Stratford and Cole Cochrane.
Mrs. Dean was born in Birmingham, Alabama, on December 8, 1936. When she was school age, her family moved to Sheffield to work for the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and live in the “TVA Village.” She graduated from Sheffield High School and often spoke of the neighborhood, always remembering her friends there and her fondness for the TVA Village community.
Marilyn attended Auburn University and transferred to Florence State College, now the University of North Alabama, where she majored in English and minored in Biology. She then earned her master’s degree. While attending Florence State College, she met her husband, Bill, and became a proud military wife for many years.
She retired from Lauderdale County Schools after a career in teaching English. She loved to read and was a supporter of the arts and theater. Marilyn loved Broadway plays, and she spent many hours watching Turner Classic Movies and American Movie Classics. She was known for wearing her signature scarves and bandanas, and she loved all things British, especially teatime.
Marilyn earned her SCUBA diving certification and enjoyed open water swimming for many years. She traveled all over the world with Bill to Egypt, Israel, Switzerland, England, Morocco, Italy, France, and many other countries. She was a master gardener and loved sailing. She also enjoyed attending Institute for Learning in Retirement (ILR) classes at UNA, where she made many friends. She was a member of Killen Church of Christ for over 60 years and married to Bill for 63 years. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Pallbearers will be Doyle McDonald, Craig Brooks, Jerry Mitchell, Dr. Tim Ashley, Ross Hargett, and Bob Baker.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.
