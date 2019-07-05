HALEYVILLE — Mrs. Marilyn B. Faulkner, 76, of Haleyville, Alabama, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Haleyville Health Care. Born in Miami, Florida, she was a housewife and mother.
Visitation with family and friends will be Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. with funeral services beginning at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be at Shady Grove Cemetery, Liberty Hill.
Mrs. Faulkner is survived by her husband, Kenneth Faulkner; children, Tina Chappel (Judd) and Reynolds Faulkner; grandsons, Kie and Caden Chappel; brothers, Hoyt Bankston, Charles Bankston (Joyce) and Eddie Bankston (Mary); nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Cleafes and Overton Ruth House Bankston, and sister-in-law Jean Bankston.
So many thanks for the love and devotion from Carolyn Steward and her family. She and family members have been there for Marilyn. Thanks also to Haleyville Health Care and staff for taking such good care of Marilyn, and to Pinkard Funeral Home for all their help.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
