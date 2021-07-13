BELMONT, MISSISSIPPI — Marilyn Holcomb Cunningham, 75, died July 11, 2021. Funeral will be today at 1 p.m. at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Belmont. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church with burial in New Bethel Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home is directing.

