KILLEN — Marilyn Joan Dean, 85, died November 5, 2022. Visitation will be today from 1 to 2 p.m. at Killen Church of Christ. Funeral will start at 2 p.m. with burial in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. She was the wife of the late Major William Dean. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.

