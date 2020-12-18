RUSSELLVILLE — Marilyn Kay Willis Nichols, 68, of Russellville, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020, at UAB Hospital in Birmingham.
Kay was retired from the Franklin County Commission. She was a member of Cherry Hill Baptist Church.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at 11:00 A.M., at Pinkard Funeral Home Chapel, Russellville. Officiating will be Richard Parker. Burial will be in Cherry Hill Cemetery, Russellville. A visitation will be held on Saturday, from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M., at the funeral home.
Due to safety concerns related to covid, the family requests that only immediate family and close friends attend the visitation and service.
Kay is survived by her husband of 45 years, Dennis; daughters, Kelly Nichols (Marty Pinkard), and Leah Mansell (Drew); grandchildren, Franklin Pennington (Ashley Holt), Kaylee Pennington (Daniel McDill), Livi Mansell and Lila Mansell; great-grandson, Lucas Pennington; sister, Jean Willis Hatton; brother, Mike Willis; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Doris Willis.
Pallbearers will be Marty Pinkard, Drew Mansell, Franklin Pennington, Daniel McDill, Todd McGee and Carl McClanahan.
A special thanks to UAB Hospital and the palliative care unit for their exceptional care.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
