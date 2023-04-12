TUSCUMBIA — Marina DeForest, 64, died April 8, 2023. No services will be held at this time. Please visit morrisonfuneral homes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Asian shares moderately higher with focus on inflation data
- Jeremy Renner attends premiere, months after snowplow crush
- California weighs how to improve outcomes for Black students
- China says Taiwan encirclement drills a 'serious warning'
- City officials ask for patience in cleanup efforts
- 1 dies in 18-wheeler vs. train collision in Colbert Co.
- Kids Count: Lauderdale ratings improve; Colbert's fall
- 4 up for parole this week
Most Read
Articles
- Teen injured in Alabama Highway 101 crash
- Man receives 12 months for stolen valor
- Transplant survivor raising awareness
- Mitchell Blvd. bridge work set to begin in 2024
- Business owner complains of street racing on Woodward Ave.
- Florence can tear down dilapidated animal hospital building
- Weather service: 2nd tornado struck Lauderdale
- Board denies parole for murderer
- Muscle Shoals wants to move floodway
- Martin files for hearing postponement
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Florence man accused of strangling woman with seat belt
- Lauderdale investigators conducting homicide investigation
- From Mike Tice, it was always 'I love you'
- Teen injured in Alabama Highway 101 crash
- John L. Dupree
- Ginger McDougal
- Donna Gail Hayes
- U.S. Army Colonel Charles Glover
- Underwood deaths ruled a murder-suicide
- Easter messages from local pastors
Images
Videos
Commented
- You Said It (1)
- Florence man accused of strangling woman with seat belt (1)
- Did you participate in a NCAA men’s basketball tournament bracket challenge this year? (1)
- Officials: School lunch changes will limit choices (1)
- Teacher accused of abusing an autistic student (1)
- Tuberville wrong about oil reserves (1)
- Trustees stress pedestrian safety (1)
- UNA Trustees approve housing, dining increases (1)
Commented