KILLEN — Mario Christopher Peterson, 48, died April 11, 2023. Visitation will be Thursday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home Chapel with the service following. He is survived by his wife, Yanet Peterson. You may send condolences to wfunerals.com

